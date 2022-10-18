Anger over release of Hanover Park councillor charged with rape
- Hanover Park councillor, Antonio Van der Rheede, was charged with rape and released on R1,000 bail
- The councillor will still be allowed to work in the community
- Some Hanover Park community members are outraged, claiming he's been given special treatment
Some Hanover Park community members are outraged after the local ward councillor was released on bail despite being charged with rape.
Antonio Van der Rheede was granted bail of R1,000 on Monday in the Wynberg Magistrates Court, where a crowd of supporters stood behind him.
He stands accused of raping a 27-year-old woman from the area after allegedly promising her employment.
Van Der Rheede, who's long been a divisive figure in the community, claims the allegation is "politically motivated".
He said since the elections last year, there's been a "total onslaught" on his reputation.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Yaseen Johaar, Hanover Park CPF and community activist, about the case.
Like every other case, he should be treated the same. Despite him being someone in power or in a political party, the law must be fair.Yaseen Johaar, Community Activist - Hanover Park CPF
Johaar claimed the councillor was not actively involved in combatting crime and gangsterism as he has publicly stated. Instead, said Johaar, he had sought to serve only a certain section of the community.
His supporters are the ones benefitting from the stipends and jobs. In the circumstances of the community, there's not much one can do to find work.Yaseen Johaar, Community Activist - Hanover Park CPF
According to Johaar, the CPF was not informed of the councilor's arrest.
He was given the choice to drive himself to the police station. From there, he was fortunate enough to be transferred from the cells of Philippi police station to the Lansdowne police station. If you're going to tell me that this happens to every other perpetrator arrested on charges of rape and assault then I don't have a problem, but if it's done to certain individuals, then I have a massive issue.Yaseen Johaar, Community Activist - Hanover Park CPF
While the City of Cape Town has said the matter is under investigation, it's unclear whether Van der Rheede has been suspended or not.
Community members are concerned the councilor will be allowed to continue his work in the area.
The city and his party have failed the community because they refuse to comment. If he's found guilty, then they're going to say they stand against GBV. But now, they're not going to comment.Yaseen Johaar, Community Activist - Hanover Park CPF
Scroll up for the interview.
