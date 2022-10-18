Class action suit takes on banks over auctioned properties
- A R60 billion class action suit is being brought against several banks.
- They've been accused of auctioning repossessed homes way below market price.
- The class action suit is also being challenged by the National Credit Regulator.
With the high cost of living in South Africa, homeowners are struggling to keep up with their bond payments and many are losing their homes.
But sadly, bank repossessed homes are being sold for a fraction of what they cost their original owners.
Last week, a homeowner in arrears with his bond payments failed in a court bid to set aside the auction sale and transfer of his property.
His home, valued at R4 million, was sold for a meagre R360,000 at a public auction.
A few months ago, the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation brought a R60 billion class action suit against banks for selling repossessed properties at below market value.
Lester Kiewit was in conversation with Advocate Douglas Shaw, who's taken up the cudgels on behalf of 200 others in this class action suit.
We've managed to get changes to the rules which say there must be a reserve price, except in exceptional circumstances. What we're saying is now that the law has changed, it means all the sales in the past, they [banks] must pay the money back to those who they've wronged.Advocate Douglas Shaw, representing parties in the class action suit
Shaw said they have thousands of cases where homes worth over R1 million were sold for a mere pittance.
I thought banks wouldn't do this because they want the highest they can get. I think the banks just don't care... they want to get rid of the problem as quickly as they can. It's a small part of their business but it makes a huge difference to the person's whose house is repossessed.Advocate Douglas Shaw, representing parties in the class action suit
However, the class action suit is being challenged by the National Credit Regulator.
The NCR has applied to the Gauteng High Court to interdict Shaw, statistician Garth Zietsman and the 200 complainants from disclosing confidential information obtained while Shaw and Zietsman were doing work for the NCR.
We were very surprised as the NCR is supposed to be on the consumer's side.Advocate Douglas Shaw, representing parties in the class action suit
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
