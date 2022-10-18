Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: Dhanyaal Adams
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Earthchild Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janna Kretzmar
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falk
Today at 15:50
Formula E
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner
Today at 16:33
Khayelitsha businesses push back against rampant crime and ‘protection’ rackets as criminals rule the roost
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Weekend Argus
Today at 17:05
The Electoral Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane In the National Assembly on Thursday, 232 members of parliament voted in favour of the Electoral Amendment Bill 98 were against it... 21 October 2022 7:20 AM
No leave for NMB councillors until service delivery backlogs cleared - mayor The mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay has said that executive directors and Mayco members are not eligible for leave in December. 21 October 2022 6:42 AM
Electoral Amendment Bill still disadvantages independent candidates - MVC The National Assembly has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill but many civil society organisations are firmly against it. 21 October 2022 5:14 AM
View all Local
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and... 20 October 2022 9:59 PM
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback' Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning a... 20 October 2022 4:42 PM
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all Politics
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to b... 20 October 2022 9:08 PM
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean? The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa. 20 October 2022 8:44 PM
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat ou... 20 October 2022 5:50 PM
View all Business
Would SA benefit from a change in drinking culture? Absolutely, says activist The ban on alcohol during lockdown resulted in fewer trauma cases and alcohol related deaths. 21 October 2022 7:57 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 things to do with kids this weekend Here are five ways children and families can enjoy Cape Town this weekend. 21 October 2022 6:50 AM
Why this Capetonian chose to pursue a career in sustainable development One of the biggest fields that the youth are making an incredible impact in is sustainable development. 20 October 2022 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA

18 October 2022 7:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Parliament
Members of Parliament
Minsterial handbook

After significant public pressure, the president withdrew the ministerial handbook determining perks for the executive.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Leon Schreiber, Democratic Alliance MP, about the president’s decision to withdraw the new ministerial handbook.

  • The president withdrew the handbook that would allow increased benefits for ministers and deputy ministers

  • Schreiber said this decision is a victory for the people

FILE: DA spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber. Picture: Parliament
FILE: DA spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber. Picture: Parliament

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, announced the immediate withdrawal of the amended ministerial handbook.

The amendments, approved by the president this year, included uncapped free water and electricity for members of the executive.

Magwenya said the perks in the handbook would be reviewed.

Schreiber said this was an important step as the expansion of the ministerial offices that the handbook allowed would cost taxpayers an addition R87 million per year.

I think this is an important victory for the DA but also for the people.

Leon Schreiber, DA MP

He said that this case showed that public pressure does work.

Schreiber also proposed reforms to the way the handbook is approved.

He said all government spending should go through Parliament first and that benefits like the ones in the handbook must be discussed in an open forum.

The ministerial handbook is a crazy exception in our constitutional democracy because it is the president that essentially has dictatorial powers to decide.

Leon Schreiber, DA MP

Listen to the audio above for more.




18 October 2022 7:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Parliament
Members of Parliament
Minsterial handbook

More from Politics

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Renart Toerien/EWN

The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago

20 October 2022 9:59 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss has resigned as leader of the UK's Conservative Party. Image: Liz Truss on Twitter @trussliz

Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'

20 October 2022 4:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

19 October 2022 1:40 PM

Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

19 October 2022 10:30 AM

From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

18 October 2022 10:11 AM

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer

17 October 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: @ wirestock/123rf.com

UK Chancellor sacked as PM Truss 'desperately clings to premiership'

15 October 2022 11:57 AM

The UK's Labour Party has called for a general election whether Prime Minister Liz Truss manages to stay in office or not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addresses the media at the Mlangeni’s home on 28 July 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

15 October 2022 8:26 AM

Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Killing of Joburg sex workers heightens call for decriminalisation

Local

Electoral Amendment Bill is malicious compliance with ConCourt: Mmusi Maimane

Local

Would SA benefit from a change in drinking culture? Absolutely, says activist

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

NPA plans to reinstate charges against duo accused of robbing Esther Mahlangu

21 October 2022 11:07 AM

Gauteng water crisis a result of weak governance, poor infrastructure - experts

21 October 2022 10:50 AM

Public Protector to monitor implementation of the Zondo report

21 October 2022 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA