Withdrawal of ministerial handbook a victory for the people: DA
Lester Kiewit spoke to Leon Schreiber, Democratic Alliance MP, about the president’s decision to withdraw the new ministerial handbook.
The president withdrew the handbook that would allow increased benefits for ministers and deputy ministers
Schreiber said this decision is a victory for the people
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, announced the immediate withdrawal of the amended ministerial handbook.
The amendments, approved by the president this year, included uncapped free water and electricity for members of the executive.
Magwenya said the perks in the handbook would be reviewed.
Schreiber said this was an important step as the expansion of the ministerial offices that the handbook allowed would cost taxpayers an addition R87 million per year.
I think this is an important victory for the DA but also for the people.Leon Schreiber, DA MP
He said that this case showed that public pressure does work.
Schreiber also proposed reforms to the way the handbook is approved.
He said all government spending should go through Parliament first and that benefits like the ones in the handbook must be discussed in an open forum.
The ministerial handbook is a crazy exception in our constitutional democracy because it is the president that essentially has dictatorial powers to decide.Leon Schreiber, DA MP
