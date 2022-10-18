Cardboard cops - legit or not?





FILE: A Cape Town motorist is issued with a fine. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

According to one 2021 report by international driver education company, Zutobi, South Africa was ranked the world's most dangerous country to drive in.

Despite strict road laws, motorist attitudes towards safe driving remains a problem for authorities.

In Cape Town, law enforcement are upping the ante in a bid to curb speeding and reckless driving.

Several Cape Talk listeners have reported seeing cardboard figures of traffic officers posted along roads.

Is this a legitimate form of of law enforcement to deter bad driving?

Lester Kiewit got the view of the Automobile Association's Layton Beard.

I can't see why it would be illegal. The point of the cut-out is to indicate to people to slow down. It's similar to a sign board showing the speed on that road ... it's sending a message. If people slow down, then its achieving its goal. Layton Beard, Automobile Association

We've got to ask the question why they're doing this? In South Africa, we have an incredibly poor road safety record. Because there are so few consequences to bad driving, one of the measures the City of Cape Town felt necessary was the need [for drivers] to slow down. Layton Beard, Automobile Association

We really have to try anything possible to ensure people adhere to the rules of the road. If it reaches its goal, then we as the AA would support that. Layton Beard, Automobile Association

