Rugby community searching for next of kin of recently deceased neighbour
Lester Kiewit spoke to the neighbour of the deceased David Kaan who is trying to find his next of kin.
-
Eric Frolich passed in his home at 82-years-old.
-
Community members are trying to track down his next of kin.
An elderly man in the community of Rugby recently passed away in his home and at this point, no next of kin has been found.
Eighty-two-year-old pensioner Eric Frolich worked for the City of Cape Town for many years and passed away two weeks ago.
He lived alone and following his death, his home was vandalised and his possessions were taken.
Kaan is trying desperately to find anyone who knew Frolich so they can ensure he is properly laid to rest.
This poor man needs a dignified funeral and needs to have closure and a decent passing on.David Kaan, neighbour of the deceased
Listen to the audio above for more.
