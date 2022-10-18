Pitbulls must be regulated: Expert





There's no such thing as a bad dog, just a bad human.

That's the view of independent animal behavior specialist, John Faul, in response to calls to end domestic ownership of pit bulls in South Africa.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation is petitioning the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, to impose a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls as domestic animals.

It comes in the wake of the tragic death of 10-year-old Storm Nuku in Gqeberha. He was killed by his family's two pit bulls.

But the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa says the responsibility of pit bull safety must be placed on owners.

Clarence Ford chatted to Faul, who has called for owners of pit bulls to be regulated and licensed.

There must be a behaviorist brought in and an assessment done on the people who want the dog. It takes a very special person to want a pit bull...usually someone who's calm. John Faul, Independent Animal Behavior Specialist

Breeders would agree with this because it's all their years of hard work. Breeders want these dogs to survive. But with people who know what they are and how to control them. John Faul, Independent Animal Behavior Specialist

The attitude of the pit bull is hugely defined by the attitude of its owner.

Owners of high risk dogs should have specific personality traits.

Faul believes several questions must be asked by the prospective owner before they intend to buy a pit bull.

Firstly, can you identify your role as a parent? The parent's role is to be a parent to the child and not it's best friend. This is critical as it takes someone in a parental position to make a statement to a child to save a child's life. But that child has four paws. John Faul, Independent Animal Behavior Specialist

