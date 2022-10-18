It's beginning to look a lot 'light' Christmas: Festive Lights Switch-On is back





Can you believe it? The festive season is almost upon us again.

Christmas trees, dancing Santas and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" are already doing their annual turns in shopping centres and supermarkets.

And this year, another festive tradition returns to Cape Town after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The City of Cape Town’s largest open-air free entertainment event, the annual Festive Lights Switch-On, will take place on Sunday, 27 November 2022.

"The theme for this year's extravaganza celebrates Capetonians' resilience, and how, as a united force challenges can be overcome. 'Cape Town - City of Hope' encapsulates that feeling of expectation, promise and irrepressible energy that is wrapped up in all the people who call the city home" says the City.

The Festive Lights Switch-On is a wonderful Cape Town tradition, and has always been a personal favourite of ours. I am particularly excited this year to welcome back the whole of Cape Town so we can celebrate as a 'city family' for the first time since 2019. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

The entertainment programme will kick off at 16:00 on Sunday, 27 November, with the official switch-on moment expected at around 20:30 in the evening.

The evening will wrap up at 22:00, with a spectacular choreographed video mapping lights display across City Hall.

What's more, we don't even need to worry about loadshedding putting a dampener on the festivities because, for the first time, the Festive Lights Switch-On event will be powered by renewable energy.

The City says the artist line-up for the event will be announced in due course, but for now it's encouraging Capetonians to make sure Sunday 27 November 2022 is in the diary.

RELATED: Singer Jodi Fredericks reaching for stars (and stripes) at top US music school