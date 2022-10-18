What would drive you to use public transport more? CoCT unveils its 5-year plan





The City says its CITP is its response to address the costs of travel that exacerbates 'inequality, poverty, and low productivity'

The plan seeks to address the poor integration between the different modes of transport in the City

Members of the public can view and comment on the plans by clicking here:

What should the future of public transport look like in Cape Town?

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has put its ideas down in a new Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP) outlining the ways that it wants to improve transport in Cape Town over the next five years.

It wants to, it says, create access to 'a range of transport choices that are sustainable and dignified'.

The draft plan sets out how the City intends to create an integrated transport system; one that will address spatial integration to "improve the sustainability and efficiency of public transport services; lower the cost of travelling; and reduce commuting time for residents".

Our ultimate goal is to ensure more residents have better access to opportunities, services, goods, experiences and information. This can be achieved through a range of affordable, efficient and safe transport options. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

The CITP supports the notion that public transport services and our road network should enable the efficient movement of people, goods and services so that our local economy can grow, we can attract investment, and improve our overall competitiveness as a business destination. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

The latest figures reveal that currently, most Capetonians (58%) drive to work in their own vehicles, while 22% use minibus taxis, 9% travel by bus and 10% walk to work.

Significantly, in the last ten years there's been a 95% drop in the number of passengers who commute using the rail network.

...given the implosion of passenger rail, more people are using road-based transport which adds to operational and commuter costs, travelling time, congestion and CO2 emissions. Then, those who cannot afford transport and need to walk or cycle to work are increasingly vulnerable to crime Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

There are three weeks left for members of the public to comment on the draft plan.

Visit https://www.capetown.gov.za/HaveYourSay to read the full CITP and submit your comments by 30 November 2022.

