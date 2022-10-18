ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Clement Manyathela spoke to Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of human settlements, about running for the position of ANC deputy president and her vision for the party.
Kubayi has been nominated as a candidate for the position of deputy president of the ANC
She strongly stands for woman empowerment, renewal and ethical leadership in the party
Mmamaloko Kubayi is the only woman contesting the post of African National Congress deputy president at the elective conference in December.
She said that she is humbled by the nomination for the position and hopes to see more women in high positions within the ANC.
We continue to be humbled by the nominations that are coming across the country, inspiring young women, inspiring young people but inspiring members of the ANC to say the notion of renewal is important… I hope many women will be standing.Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements
One of Kubayi's priorities is a "gendered generational mix" within the ANC top six.
She said women should take up half of the positions in the top six, a feat which hasn't been achieved before.
What we have seen over time is that with this generational mix we do not find women and that is why we had to advocate to say it has to be a gendered generation mission.Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements
She added that if ANC leaders wanted to advocate for equality and women empowerment in society, they had to show the same commitment within the party.
In addition to standing for women empowerment, Kubayi said she also firmly stood for renewal and moral and ethical leadership within the organisation.
She said that regardless of population or gender, the ANC needed leadership that the country can have confidence in ahead of the 2024 general elections.
This article first appeared on 702 : ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
