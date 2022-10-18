How Industry 4.0 affects you





We've all heard about the importance of the 4th Industrial Revolution in driving our economy forward.

Think artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, augmented reality, simulation and cloud computing.

About ten years ago, the thought of a high-tech futuristic world seemed far off, but this revolution is already emerging in South Africa.

While the thought of assimilating with new technologies can be daunting, it's a reality that digital transformation is the way of the future.

So what does it mean for you?

Clarence Ford chatted to Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX to learn more about this complex topic.

The integration of technologies into our day to day work is known as Industry 4.0. This 4th Industrial Revolution can be described as the advent of cyber-physical systems. That's robots, intelligent buildings, implantable medical devices, cars that drive themselves... things we see in the rest of the world and that's coming to South Africa now. Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX

While these capabilities are reliant on the technologies of the 3rd Industrial Revolution, the 4th Industrial Revolution presents entirely new ways in which technology is embedded into our lives.

Modern information technology has played a prominent role in the development of various industries.

But Bouwer says the current socio-economic climate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic provided the impetus to fast track the digital transformation in business and society.

As we saw during the pandemic, it's changed the banking sector, retail, agricultural sector, online education and the entertainment world and its restructured many businesses. Thanks to cloud computing nowadays, its quite easy to implement these things. Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX

Business changes are challenging no matter what form it takes, especially when it affects the fundamental ways of doing business.

In taking a brick and mortar business online, a McKinsey survey said that found that only 30% of digital transformation cases are successful. But any business embarking on such a change should not expect there to be plain sailing. Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX

However, the reward of implementing a digital transformation for a business can be immense.

We saw this with the bigger retailers who took the opportunity with e-commerce platforms in the midst of a pandemic... they're reaping the rewards. Some of the benefits are better customer service, loyalty, building data, building patterns of how people interact with you and organizational efficiency. It allows you to be more agile and diverse in how you find solutions. Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX

