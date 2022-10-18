How Industry 4.0 affects you
We've all heard about the importance of the 4th Industrial Revolution in driving our economy forward.
Think artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, augmented reality, simulation and cloud computing.
About ten years ago, the thought of a high-tech futuristic world seemed far off, but this revolution is already emerging in South Africa.
While the thought of assimilating with new technologies can be daunting, it's a reality that digital transformation is the way of the future.
So what does it mean for you?
Clarence Ford chatted to Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX to learn more about this complex topic.
The integration of technologies into our day to day work is known as Industry 4.0. This 4th Industrial Revolution can be described as the advent of cyber-physical systems. That's robots, intelligent buildings, implantable medical devices, cars that drive themselves... things we see in the rest of the world and that's coming to South Africa now.Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX
While these capabilities are reliant on the technologies of the 3rd Industrial Revolution, the 4th Industrial Revolution presents entirely new ways in which technology is embedded into our lives.
Modern information technology has played a prominent role in the development of various industries.
But Bouwer says the current socio-economic climate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic provided the impetus to fast track the digital transformation in business and society.
As we saw during the pandemic, it's changed the banking sector, retail, agricultural sector, online education and the entertainment world and its restructured many businesses. Thanks to cloud computing nowadays, its quite easy to implement these things.Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX
Business changes are challenging no matter what form it takes, especially when it affects the fundamental ways of doing business.
In taking a brick and mortar business online, a McKinsey survey said that found that only 30% of digital transformation cases are successful. But any business embarking on such a change should not expect there to be plain sailing.Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX
However, the reward of implementing a digital transformation for a business can be immense.
We saw this with the bigger retailers who took the opportunity with e-commerce platforms in the midst of a pandemic... they're reaping the rewards. Some of the benefits are better customer service, loyalty, building data, building patterns of how people interact with you and organizational efficiency. It allows you to be more agile and diverse in how you find solutions.Jan Bouwer, managing executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/monsitj/monsitj1706/monsitj170600050/80383140-bitcoin-and-block-chain-network-concept-on-technology-background-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More