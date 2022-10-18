Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:52).
At least seven million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, according to the United Nations.
Venezuela has a population of 28 million.
About 80% of those who left now live in other poor Latin American and Caribbean countries.
Colombia has about 2.5 million newly arrived Venezuelans.
Chile, Ecuador, the United States, and Spain have each taken about 500,000 Venezuelans.
Seven million in seven years! … Almost a quarter of the country has left in seven years…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
It’s a humanitarian crisis… competing for help with the war in Ukraine, the famine in east Africa, the trauma in Afghanistan, floods virtually everywhere, other bad weather events – choose your ongoing disaster!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:52).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116200606_above-view-of-caracas-city-in-venezuela-from-avila-mountain-during-sunny-cloudy-summer-day.html?vti=m92o60f0clzkdcvlep-1-4
More from Business
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week
It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk.Read More
The UK lesson is that there's no room for fiscal adventurism - Governor Kganyago
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks load shedding, SA economic growth, Markus Jooste, the vital role of central banks and more - on The Money Show.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.Read More
Capitec's new loyalty programme unseats FNB's eBucks at SA Loyalty Awards
Bruce Whitfield talks to Wendy Knowler about the big upsets at this year's SA Loyalty Awards. (Checkers' Xtra Savings also beat out the Clicks ClubCard)Read More
Clicks profits up by a third, as more customers come in for COVID vaccinations
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Bertina Engelbrecht after the Clicks Group posts its annual results to end-August.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
More from World
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week.Read More
[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
Hu Jintao, who was less of a “strongman” than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared.Read More
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister
Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday.Read More
Chinese livid after girl forced into COVID-19 quarantine dies
Censors have rubbished reports of her death, but not before videos posted by her parents were shared across the country.Read More
'Growing talk that Boris Johnson may replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister'
Liz Truss was Prime Minister for a shorter time than the campaign that got her there.Read More
Truss resignation: 'Boris Johnson lurking in the wings to make his comeback'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lord Peter Hain, British Labour Party politician and anti-apartheid activist, about Liz Truss resigning as UK Conservative Party leader on Thursday.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China
Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance?Read More
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones.Read More