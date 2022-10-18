US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
John Maytham interviews Daily Maverick’s Tony Carnie bout the recent rhino poaching arrests.
Teo Boon Ching (57), a Malaysian known as “The Godfather”, appeared in a New York court recently for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to traffic 70 kilograms of rhino horns valued at R13 million.
He was arrested in Thailand in June after an operation by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Ching is, according to US authorities, the leader of a transnational criminal enterprise trafficking rhinoceros horns.
A second suspect, South African Sthembiso Joel Gumede (32), appeared in a Singapore court after being arrested with 34 kilograms of rhino horns which he tried to smuggle from Johannesburg to Laos.
RELATED: ‘Godfather’ and SA man nabbed in major rhino horn busts in New York, Singapore - Daily Maverick
The arrest in Singapore was of a carrier… The other arrest is a much bigger one… An undercover operation by the US Fish and Wildlife Service… He’s going to find it difficult to wriggle out of this one…Tony Carnie, Daily Maverick
It will make a significant difference… Poachers are a dime a dozen… But when you go higher up the chain… It does make an impact…Tony Carnie, Daily Maverick
He [Ching] is certainly a significant player who has been taken out….Tony Carnie, Daily Maverick
Maytham interviewed Carnie – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_46784995_wild-black-rhino-with-hooked-lip-in-south-africa.html
