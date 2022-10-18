How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to trans counselling psychologist, keynote speaker and mediator, Jenna Bayer about the importance of access to mental health support for queer people.

Queer people are technically equal in the eyes of the law, but when you think of things holistically, equality reveals to be nothing but a farce.

As with many minority groups, queer people face things that the general public may never understand due to the pervasiveness of normativity.

This not only affects queer people sociologically and economically but can have a detrimental impact on their mental health - which manifests as depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations.

It is because of this that equitable queer-sensitive mental health support should be readily available for any one of us in the country.

Admittedly, in major cosmopolitan areas like Johannesburg and Cape Town it is easier to access mental health support - even if it can be flawed and relatively scarce.

However, in places like rural areas, access to mental healthcare is compromised due to the lack of available services, minimal education on queerness, and a lack of access to information - amongst other things.

This brings into question the equitability of democracy in South Africa and heightens discourses on the validity of equal rights in our Constitution.

Access shouldn't be something only some of us are afforded, but something that everyone has, regardless of their socioeconomic position in society.

I had access... [in these areas] there's no access to help, there's no real education on it - the odds are stacked against them... That, for me, is where the risk of mental illness comes in. Not that there's something wrong with him per se, but it's the lack of access and all those other things combined, and you have a risk factor for depression, anxiety even suicide. Jenna Bayer, counselling psychologist, keynote speaker, and mediator

Democracy shouldn't just be for me, it should be for [everyone]... It can't just work for me. I'm lucky because I had that access but not everyone does. That's why it's important to keep speaking up about democracy but, often, we only talk about democracy on a political level or on a social level or economic, but there's a psychological cost, as well. Jenna Bayer, counselling psychologist, keynote speaker, and mediator

To put it into perspective, this is what a listener had to say about their experience that access afforded them.

I came out as trans just a little over a year ago and, I must say, it has changed my life in amazing ways. Before I came out, I was a very angry, very aggressive, very nasty person. Since I came out, the joy in my heart is amazing. I've never felt this happy and this content with my body in my entire life. Dianne, caller

The joy in my heart, today, is unbelievable. I'm off all my medication, the doctors have removed me off all my anti-depressants. There's no need for it anymore... When you become your true authentic self, there's no greater joy in life. Dianne, caller

For more information, you can check Bayer's site here.

Scroll up for the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : How inequity in South Africa impacts the queer community’s mental health