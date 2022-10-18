Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
The Department of Water and Sanitation updates on water usage and the crisis in Johannesburg. Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation, has an update.
The man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Baby Bokgabo Poo (4) faces a previous charge of rape, for which he was given bail. Dr Shaheda Omar, director of the Teddy Bear Clinic, unpacks the reality of our justice system.
In another case of crimes committed by someone already in dealings with the justice system, the infamous Joburg arsonist is back in court for a second appearance. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter, was in court and explains that the 36-year-old is already convicted criminal, currently out of jail after serving part of his sentence.
The Life Esidemeni enquiry resumes, with the former head of health back in the hot seat. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News reporter, gives us the update.
South Africa is not in the clear of COVID-19 yet. Prof Shabir Madhi, professor in the respiratory and meningeal pathogens research unit at University of the Witwatersrand, says we we can expect to see an increase in hospitalisations.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has begun and cricket writer Telford Vice joined Mandy for a forecast of what to expect.
