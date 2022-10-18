Streaming issues? Report here
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Life Esidemeni
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League
joburg arsonist

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

The Department of Water and Sanitation updates on water usage and the crisis in Johannesburg. Sputnik Ratau, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation, has an update.

The man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Baby Bokgabo Poo (4) faces a previous charge of rape, for which he was given bail. Dr Shaheda Omar, director of the Teddy Bear Clinic, unpacks the reality of our justice system.

In another case of crimes committed by someone already in dealings with the justice system, the infamous Joburg arsonist is back in court for a second appearance. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News reporter, was in court and explains that the 36-year-old is already convicted criminal, currently out of jail after serving part of his sentence.

The Life Esidemeni enquiry resumes, with the former head of health back in the hot seat. Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News reporter, gives us the update.

South Africa is not in the clear of COVID-19 yet. Prof Shabir Madhi, professor in the respiratory and meningeal pathogens research unit at University of the Witwatersrand, says we we can expect to see an increase in hospitalisations.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has begun and cricket writer Telford Vice joined Mandy for a forecast of what to expect.

For daily news making headlines, be sure to catch the live Midday Report with Mandy Wiener every weekday on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children




