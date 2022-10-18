Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
SECTION27 and Centre for Child Law to appeal judgment on corporal punishment case
Xi Xinping 3rd Term
Ferial Haffagee Days of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption
The Tory Leadership Race
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tanzania
Birth control
africa report
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Samia Suluhu Hassan
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Tanzania population growth rate
Tanzania fertility rate

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Clarence Ford interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 2:22).

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week urged her fellow citizens to use birth control.

The country of 60 million people is poor and has one of the fastest-growing populations in the world with one woman having, on average, 4.83 children.

“How many classes will be needed?” asked Hassan.

“What of health centres, how many will be needed to serve all these children? How many tons of food will be needed?”

Suluhu’s predecessor, Pombe Magufuli, was famously against contraception, calling women who used it “lazy”.

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com
Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

RELATED: Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?

Half of the population lives on less than $2 per day…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

The late President Magufuli openly encouraged women not to use contraception… So, it’s a sea change… The country cannot sustain its high birth rate…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:22).




