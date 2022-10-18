Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
Clarence Ford interviewed Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 2:22).
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan this week urged her fellow citizens to use birth control.
The country of 60 million people is poor and has one of the fastest-growing populations in the world with one woman having, on average, 4.83 children.
“How many classes will be needed?” asked Hassan.
“What of health centres, how many will be needed to serve all these children? How many tons of food will be needed?”
Suluhu’s predecessor, Pombe Magufuli, was famously against contraception, calling women who used it “lazy”.
RELATED: Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Half of the population lives on less than $2 per day…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
The late President Magufuli openly encouraged women not to use contraception… So, it’s a sea change… The country cannot sustain its high birth rate…Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report
Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:22).
