'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on an end to strike action from Portia Derby, CEO of the Transnet Group.
- 70-80% of Transnet workers are back on the job after devastating strike action
- Transnet CEO Portia Derby says they expect to be fully operational by Thursday
The devastating Transnet strike is coming to an end after the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) agreed to a 3-year wage deal on Monday.
On Tuesday, Transnet was still in discussion with the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says CEO Portia Derby.
Untu is the majority union, representing more than 50% of the Transnet workforce.
Derby says 70-80% of workers were back on the job on Tuesday.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Derby on The Money Show.
She says the Bargaining Council extended the wage agreement to all workers, so for those who have not yet returned it's still a case of no work, no pay.
What we've done is given all of our workers a reprieve to get back to work by Thursday, seeing as some of them might have travelled far as a result of the strike.Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group
Derby explains that, in essence, the Transnet strike lasted just over a week considering it was staggered with Untu kicking off before Satawu did.
However, she acknowledges this create significant backlogs both at ports and for rail.
The backlog at ports should be cleared within the next 6-9 weeks.
At the ports is where the backlog becomes more difficult because you're moving containers, there are yards... allocation of spots where containers are kept... so in port terminals we have we have a lot of hard work to do over the next couple of weeks.Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group
In the case of Transnet Freight Rail they need about 24 to 48 hours for the backlog... and another 3-7 days to catch up on the critical flows... But the real problem is that time lost is time lost... In the case of TFR in particular, we would not be able to make it up in this year.Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
Source : @TransnetNPA/Twitter
