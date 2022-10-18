What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:08).

Russia continues to hit Ukrainian cities, including its capital Kyiv, with “kamikaze” drones seemingly from Iran.

The number of casualties is unknown, but hundreds of towns are without electricity.

The “suicide drones” are probably the Iranian-made Shahed-136, although Iran denies it.

The drones, packed with explosives, loiter above a target before attacking, destroying itself.

They are slow-moving but hard to spot with radar.

They cost about $20,000 each.

They fly around, looking about, and then choose a target… Russia is massing drones, and by sheer weight of numbers, overwhelming Ukraine’s air defences… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Ukraine said it shot down 23 out of 28 yesterday… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Are they coming from Iran? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

