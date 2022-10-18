Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday announced stage 4 load shedding until midnight and said it will downscale it to stage 2 thereafter until 5 am on Wednesday.
The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.
Eskom said stage 3 will then resume from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and will be repeated at the same times on Thursday.
Stage 2 will return on Friday until midnight.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 18, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until midnight, thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GqjAkptPc7
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Since yesterday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.
“We currently have 5 106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
Eskom said load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
Source : Pexels
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More