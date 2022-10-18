



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday announced stage 4 load shedding until midnight and said it will downscale it to stage 2 thereafter until 5 am on Wednesday.

The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.

Eskom said stage 3 will then resume from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and will be repeated at the same times on Thursday.

Stage 2 will return on Friday until midnight.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Since yesterday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.

“We currently have 5 106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom