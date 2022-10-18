The complexities of transracial adoption in South Africa





Pippa Hudson speaks to 25-year-old master's student at Stellenbosch University, Thandeka Kuo, about the complexities of transracial adoption. , Kuo's research focuses on transracial adoption,

Transracial adoption is particularly complex in South Africa where it was only legalised in 1991 by the Childcare Amendment Act.

Transracial adoption brings up questions such as what it means to be in a placed into a family that looks different to what you look like.

It has also brought up arguments about its impacts on the adoptee's connection to their culture and heritage.

As a result, this complicates the way in which they navigate life where at home they get to be who they are but outside the home, they are confronted with society's expectations of who they should be.

It's only when you, kind of, step out of that front door are you, then, enacted upon, confronted with who you're supposed to be, who people want you to be. The way you speak, what's up with that? The way you move, what's up with that? You don't follow the same cultural codes and signs... Given the legacy of our country, we can't underestimate all of that. Thandeka Kuo, master's student - Stellenbosch University

