Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of the rape and murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. He appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court on 17 October 2022.

What would possess anyone, to rape, murder and mutilate the body of a 4-year-old child, before trying to conceal the evidence by burying the victim in a shallow grave?

That's exactly what Ntoko Zikhali is accused of, and now faces charges for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Bokgabo Poo.

The Benoni Magistrates Court postponed his case to 24 October.

The 30-year-old suspect had been out on bail at the time of the incident for a pending rape case.

Bokgabo disappeared last Monday and her mutilated body was found the following day.

Forensic psychiatrist, Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, says the accused shows traits of being a sadistic sexual offender.

Rape in itself is a crime about power, inequality and domination, entitlement and possession. It is not crime of mental illness. Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist

There are three crimes here. She's been raped, she's been murdered and she's been mutilated. It's a next level of crime. Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist

This is a pedophile in operation, someone who has a predilection for a sexual attraction towards children. Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist

There are many reasons why people act without a conscience. Sometimes, that is because they don't have one. Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist

