EXPLAINER: Isolated thunderstoms and what to expect
John Perlman spoke to a forecaster at the South African Weather Service - Elizabeth Viljoen - who shed some light on isolated thunderstorms.
She said the country was in between seasons - (winter and summer) - which means isolated thunderstorms are widespread.
Viljoen explains Isolated thunderstorms and what to expect:
- Weather systems are weaker during this time of the year
- There won’t be any large-scale or widespread thunderstorms
- Expect small-scale thunderstorms that pop up all over the area – small little pockets of thunderstorms
- Warm weather and hail can also be expected
- Freezing levels are lower due to winter being so recent, therefore, water droplets solidify in lower parts of the atmosphere and when it’s heavy enough, it falls as hail
- No accurate predictions of rainfall, however, the seasonal forecast is that there will be above-normal rainfall
This article first appeared on 702
