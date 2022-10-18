Construction Mafia: Company pulls out of KwaZulu-Natal over security concerns





- Incidents of threats and intimidation at construction sites have recently become a lot more common

- It's believed that a so-called 'construction mafia' is behind these alleged incidents

- Calgro M3 says it operate in such a high-risk environment

© hxdyl/123rf.com

Residential property developer, Calgro M3 is pulling out of KwaZulu-Natal following threats to its employees and contractors.

There have been claims made that a 'construction mafia' is operating in the province.

The JSE-listed company says security concerns have escalated over the past few months, so much so that it's started selling off its project in KZN.

Calgro M3 published its results for the 6 months ending in August and it reported an increase in revenue to R607 million.

If you look at the housing backlog, if you look at the housing shortage, should we be operating in KwaZulu-Natal? Are there not equally great opportunities elsewhere in the country without these issues? Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3

RELATED: KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry

In business, we have to look at capital allocation. We have to look at risk, and the reputational risk to investors and our stakeholders. So this decision has been taken over a very long period of time. Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3

RELATED: Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime

...because we didn't give in to their demands, so at some stage the site is closed for six months. And the only way we can open it is with lots of assistance from police. Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3

Listen to the audio for more.