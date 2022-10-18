Construction Mafia: Company pulls out of KwaZulu-Natal over security concerns
- Incidents of threats and intimidation at construction sites have recently become a lot more common
- It's believed that a so-called 'construction mafia' is behind these alleged incidents
- Calgro M3 says it operate in such a high-risk environment
Residential property developer, Calgro M3 is pulling out of KwaZulu-Natal following threats to its employees and contractors.
There have been claims made that a 'construction mafia' is operating in the province.
The JSE-listed company says security concerns have escalated over the past few months, so much so that it's started selling off its project in KZN.
Calgro M3 published its results for the 6 months ending in August and it reported an increase in revenue to R607 million.
If you look at the housing backlog, if you look at the housing shortage, should we be operating in KwaZulu-Natal? Are there not equally great opportunities elsewhere in the country without these issues?Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3
RELATED: KZN's construction mafia - who's legal and who isn't becomes blurry
In business, we have to look at capital allocation. We have to look at risk, and the reputational risk to investors and our stakeholders. So this decision has been taken over a very long period of time.Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3
RELATED: Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime
...because we didn't give in to their demands, so at some stage the site is closed for six months. And the only way we can open it is with lots of assistance from police.Wikus Lategan, CEO of Calgro M3
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110931236_building-site-in-the-city-.html
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More