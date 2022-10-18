Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets
Bruce Whitfield interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit) about the breaking story.
- The Daily Maverick reports that the South African Reserve Bank has started attaching all assets linked to Markus Jooste, disgraced ex-CEO of Steinhoff
- The company is responsible for the biggest corporate fraud ever perpetrated in South Africa
"The Steinhoff crash wiped more than R200 billion off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, erased more than half the wealth of tycoon Christo Wiese and knocked the pension funds of millions of ordinary South Africans."
That's the Steinhoff scandal in a nutshell, as summarised on the back cover of Rob Rose's book 'Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA's Biggest Corporate Fraud'.
Now Daily Maverick is reporting that - five years later - the Sarb has started attaching all the assets linked to Jooste.
Bruce Whitfield interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit) about the story she broke this evening along with colleague Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
We know that the Reserve Bank has rocked up at Lanzerac, the wine farm in Stellenbosch... his house in Voëlklip, Hermanus...Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
They're also attaching all assets linked to the Jooste family trust, Silver Oak Trust.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Van Wyk sketches why exactly the Reserve Bank is attaching Jooste's assets.
The Bank says there has been a failure to act as provided for in the exchange control regulations, she explains.
In the first instance, the Reserve Bank is trying to all assets but in the second instance - and perhaps even more importantly - it wants all books, all documents (printed or digital) that contain information that might be necessary for future investigations.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The Reserve Bank is going by the book, but isn't it already too late as some of this evidence might have destroyed or tampered with?
These exchange regulations provide for when someone who has been enriched or benefited from someone else's crimes or alleged crimes, or an entity's crimes.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
This means that, if we argue that Steinhoff contravened the law and Jooste, or any of his family... benefited from this alleged crime, then the Reserve Bank can attach those assets.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Regarding any financial assets stashed elsewhere in the world, van Wyk notes that Sarb and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have the ability to repatriate any assets that they can prove is linked to someone here and there is a debt owed.
A proper case has to be made out for it and... perhaps that is why the Reserve Bank wants all books and documents containing information.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
