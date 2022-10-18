DA concerned that Koeberg's life extension project is in crisis





- Koeberg Nuclear plant comes to the end of its design life in July 2024.

- Eskom wants to keep operating it for another 20 years.

- Koeberg life extension project is estimated to cost at least R20bn.

- The DA is concerned that the life extension project is 'in crisis'.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

The Democratic Alliance is recommending that the South African government bring in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expertise to ensure the Koeberg life extension project remains on track.

The Koeberg Nuclear plant, located about 30km from the Cape Town city centre, comes to the end of its design life in July 2024, but Eskom wants to keep operating it for an extra 20 years.

The plant's life extension project is estimated that it could cost as much as R20bn or more.

But the DA is concerned that unless there is intervention by the IAEA, Koeberg faces a real risk of failing to have its license renewed in July 2024.

The issue is that in October 2024, Koeberg has to reapply for its operating licence. Given the issues that are being raised. Given the delays in addressing these issues...we are concerned there will not be enough time between now and 2024 to address those problems. Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy

In order to keep it going for another 20, 30 years, what needs to be done in that regard is where the concern is. Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy

There is a very real need to get the process right if we want to have nuclear energy in South Africa. Kevin Mileham, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy

