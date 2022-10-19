MyCiTi bus services downscaled due to high diesel prices
Lester Kiewit spoke to Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town, Roberto Quintas, about the reasons for this downscaling.
-
The City of Cape Town has reduced these services as a result of high diesel costs.
-
The city bowl and West Beach in Table View routes are most affected.
-
Quintas said they are regularly reviewing their data to best meet the demands for bus services.
One of the major reasons that the bus services have been scaled back is because of the high cost of diesel, which made the old schedules unsustainable.
The city, like any other organisation [in the world] that requires a use of high levels or supply of diesel, is feeling that pinch.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town
He said the decision to trim down the services was not taken lightly and they reviewed the frequency of services when deciding how to move forward in the most fiscally responsible way.
In addition to this, Quintas said that if the diesel price stabilised at a more manageable cost, they would be able reinstate these routes if demand required it.
We look at our data on a regular basis… if we see that there is a spike in demand or the buses are getting very full again on the routes, then we will of course re-evaluate the situation and see how best to satisfy the demand and provide that service.Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
