Organisations call for a state of disaster to be declared on GBV and child abuse
Lester Kiewit spoke to the founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement - Wendy Pekeur about her call to declare a state of disaster on gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against children.
-
Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed.
-
While we have an excellent constitution, there are failures in implementation said Pekeur.
According to Pekeur, 549 children were murdered in the first half of the year and she believes this violence against women and children needs to be a priority in the country.
This follows the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who was kidnapped from a park in Wattville last week, and her body later found mutilated.
Pekeur said while we have one of the best constitutions in the world, the constitutional rights to life and to safety are not being enjoyed by many.
There is a gap between the policy and what is happening on the ground.Wendy Pekeur, founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Pekuer said there is a failure in implementation and in policing as she personally knows someone who was killed by a person she had had a protection order against.
We need to inform these policies; we need to inform things that need to change in the communities.Wendy Pekeur, founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
In addition to this, she said we need to not only start working to change behaviours from young to prevent criminal activities in the future, there also needs to be harsher consequences for those who do commit these crimes.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More