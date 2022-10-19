Organisations call for a state of disaster to be declared on GBV and child abuse





Lester Kiewit spoke to the founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement - Wendy Pekeur about her call to declare a state of disaster on gender-based violence (GBV) and violence against children.

Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed .

While we have an excellent constitution, there are failures in implementation said Pekeur.

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

According to Pekeur, 549 children were murdered in the first half of the year and she believes this violence against women and children needs to be a priority in the country.

This follows the murder of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who was kidnapped from a park in Wattville last week, and her body later found mutilated.

Pekeur said while we have one of the best constitutions in the world, the constitutional rights to life and to safety are not being enjoyed by many.

There is a gap between the policy and what is happening on the ground. Wendy Pekeur, founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

Pekuer said there is a failure in implementation and in policing as she personally knows someone who was killed by a person she had had a protection order against.

We need to inform these policies; we need to inform things that need to change in the communities. Wendy Pekeur, founder and coordinator of Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement

In addition to this, she said we need to not only start working to change behaviours from young to prevent criminal activities in the future, there also needs to be harsher consequences for those who do commit these crimes.

Listen to the audio above for more.