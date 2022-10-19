The complexity of child beggars: a family, societal and law enforcement problem
Lester Kiewit spoke to various individuals that work with vulnerable children– asking if people should give money to children who beg on the streets.
Nuraan Osman shared her story of how she saw a 6-year-old boy, barely a metre tall, begging alone in a dark street corner.
Osman approached the child and asked if he had a mother to which he replied yes, and shared details of how his guardian leaves him unattended there for most of the day to beg for money.
The child tells us the story in the car, he raises a R1 000 a day if he doesn’t his mom beats him, and he’s not allowed to play with other children, this is his employment.Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelter for abused women and children
She works as a director at Ihata Shelter for abused women and children and decided to remove the child and place him at a place of safety.
Osman’s is a qualified social worker who was shocked that her intervention was met with threats from various officials in the social services system.
Osman was facing charges of kidnapping from Manenberg police station, and a social worker urged her to return the child back to her mother immediately.
I went on to Facebook and I said arrest me, please arrest me.Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children
Luke Lamprecht, Women and Men Against Child Abuse's advocacy manager described this scenario as a complete failure of the social service system.
Adults cannot get employment to feed their children and opt to use their kids to support themselves, which points to government’s inability to support citizens, said Lamprecht.
It’s a really complex catch 22 and it’s particularly complex for law enforcement as well.Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse
He described another syndicate where parents trade off with each other’s children to exploit them for money.
They are renting their children out among one another and we are getting parents who are presenting as the parents of the children but they are actually not the parents.Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Anne Slatter, general manager at I Care Street Children said children come to the streets for various reasons which are primarily poverty and abuse.
The above-mentioned syndicates are difficult to solve and feed into each other.
The removal of the child or the mother might not solve the problem as other adults will continue to exchange other children amongst themselves, she explained.
So, yes there are these types of syndicates out there and we know about them it’s just one of the ways these children survive on these streets.Anne Slatter, General manager at I Care Street Children
A suggestion is to donate objects and consumables such as food and clothes to children - although there is a possibility these items might later get sold.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-wearing-high-top-sneakers-384553/
