The complexity of child beggars: a family, societal and law enforcement problem

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
SECTION27 and Centre for Child Law to appeal judgment on corporal punishment case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 16:20
Xi Xinping 3rd Term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies
Today at 17:05
Ferial Haffagee Days of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
The Tory Leadership Race
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
GAIL DOWNEY
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022. 24 October 2022 12:27 PM
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective... 24 October 2022 11:38 AM
View all Local
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling "The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move t... 23 October 2022 1:21 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping. 24 October 2022 9:56 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
DStv, Dis-Chem, Netflix… all featured in the 10 most-read articles of the week It’s interesting and revealing; this list of the most popular articles of the past week on CapeTalk. 21 October 2022 11:58 AM
View all Business
How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it Aubrey Masango speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the impact of our primary caregivers' relationships. 24 October 2022 11:59 AM
How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque has come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic cable car ride. 22 October 2022 3:31 PM
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival. 22 October 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure continued Monday, after destroying a third of Ukraine’s power stations last week. 24 October 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress Hu Jintao, who was less of a “strongman” than Xi Jinping, has since disappeared. 24 October 2022 11:00 AM
Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister Following former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation, the race to find her replacement will come to a head on Monday. 24 October 2022 9:49 AM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 21 October 2022 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The complexity of child beggars: a family, societal and law enforcement problem

19 October 2022 8:52 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Child abuse
Manenberg
Street children
homeless community
Children begging on the street

The familiar scenario pulls on most people’s heartstrings but what if the child is being used as a pawn by adults that exploit the obvious effect this child has on you?

Lester Kiewit spoke to various individuals that work with vulnerable children– asking if people should give money to children who beg on the streets.

Nuraan Osman shared her story of how she saw a 6-year-old boy, barely a metre tall, begging alone in a dark street corner.

Osman approached the child and asked if he had a mother to which he replied yes, and shared details of how his guardian leaves him unattended there for most of the day to beg for money.

The child tells us the story in the car, he raises a R1 000 a day if he doesn’t his mom beats him, and he’s not allowed to play with other children, this is his employment.

Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelter for abused women and children

She works as a director at Ihata Shelter for abused women and children and decided to remove the child and place him at a place of safety.

Osman’s is a qualified social worker who was shocked that her intervention was met with threats from various officials in the social services system.

Osman was facing charges of kidnapping from Manenberg police station, and a social worker urged her to return the child back to her mother immediately.

I went on to Facebook and I said arrest me, please arrest me.

Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children
Child begging on the street, dirty shoes, homelessness, child poverty. Picture: Pexels
Child begging on the street, dirty shoes, homelessness, child poverty. Picture: Pexels

Luke Lamprecht, Women and Men Against Child Abuse's advocacy manager described this scenario as a complete failure of the social service system.

Adults cannot get employment to feed their children and opt to use their kids to support themselves, which points to government’s inability to support citizens, said Lamprecht.

It’s a really complex catch 22 and it’s particularly complex for law enforcement as well.

Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse

He described another syndicate where parents trade off with each other’s children to exploit them for money.

They are renting their children out among one another and we are getting parents who are presenting as the parents of the children but they are actually not the parents.

Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Anne Slatter, general manager at I Care Street Children said children come to the streets for various reasons which are primarily poverty and abuse.

The above-mentioned syndicates are difficult to solve and feed into each other.

The removal of the child or the mother might not solve the problem as other adults will continue to exchange other children amongst themselves, she explained.

So, yes there are these types of syndicates out there and we know about them it’s just one of the ways these children survive on these streets.

Anne Slatter, General manager at I Care Street Children

A suggestion is to donate objects and consumables such as food and clothes to children - although there is a possibility these items might later get sold.

Listen to the full audio above.




19 October 2022 8:52 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Child abuse
Manenberg
Street children
homeless community
Children begging on the street

More from Local

Image: © dvsakharov/123rf.com

Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer

24 October 2022 12:27 PM

The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

24 October 2022 11:42 AM

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image screengrab: University of the Western Cape/YouTube

‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak

24 October 2022 11:38 AM

Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Green barcoded ID book: Image Qama Qukula/CapeTalk

Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams

24 October 2022 10:37 AM

Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladimirdrozdin/123rf.com

[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town

24 October 2022 9:56 AM

Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

18-year-old Leila Lees and her boyfriend Ethan Kirkland, 22, have been missing since Friday evening, 21 October. Picture: SAPS

Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday

24 October 2022 9:24 AM

Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeffrey Donson. Picture: Supplied

Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor

24 October 2022 9:14 AM

Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral

24 October 2022 9:10 AM

Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman

24 October 2022 8:54 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner

24 October 2022 7:45 AM

Xabiso Vili competed against 40 slammers from 37 countries to scoop the top prize at the World Poetry Slam Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer

Local Lifestyle

Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral

Local

‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa vows to overhaul SSA as per Zondo commission recommendations

24 October 2022 3:50 PM

Rishi Sunak to be UK's new PM

24 October 2022 3:37 PM

DA: Ramaphosa failed to state how Cabinet plans to prevent state capture

24 October 2022 3:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA