There's enough to bring a case against Steinhoff's Jooste: Rob Rose





Lester Kiewet spoke to editor and author of Steinheist - Rob Rose about the significance of the Reserve Bank's attachment of millions of rands worth of assets belonging to Markus Jooste and others linked to the collapse of Steinhoff.

The SA Reserve Bank secured an order to attach Jooste’s assets in October .

Some are hoping that criminal charges will follow this.

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

On Tuesday, properties belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste were raided. This came after the Western Cape High Court granted the Reserve Bank’s application to attach his assets.

The assets include Jooste’s Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, his Hermanus property and other assets registered under his Silver Oak Trust valued at R1.2 billion.

The collapse of Steinhoff is considered one of the biggest financial scandals as billions of rands of investors and shareholders' money was lost.

Many are hoping that the attachment of the of Jooste’s assets could prelude eventual criminal charges.

Rose said that while this attachment has come late, as the collapse happened five years ago, but it is positive that something has happened.

While this is a complicated case, he does believe that there is enough to bring a case against Jooste and those linked to him.

I think there was enough to bring a case against him many years ago already. Rob Rose, author of Steinheist

Listen to the audio above for more.