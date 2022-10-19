Plans to make bottlenecks a thing of the past along M3 in Newlands





- The M3 is the most important arterial road link between suburbs in the Southern Peninsula and the city.

- Commuters are being asked to have their say on plans to reduce congestion in the Newlands area of the M3

If you're a commuter who travels to work or takes the kids to school along the M3 in Newlands, you'll probably know only too well how bad the congestion can be in that area during rush hour.

As a result, the City of Cape Town is proposing several changes to existing intersections along the M3.

The road is a primary link between suburbs in the Southern Peninsula and the city, and as such is often plagued by bottlenecks.

"Those familiar with this route have first-hand experience of the congestion during the peak hour periods along the section between Wynberg Hill and Newlands Avenue in particular," says Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.

According to the traffic assessments, the traveling time during the peak hour periods is up to four times longer than during free-flow conditions. In fact, the M3 is so busy lately that traffic is seldom free flowing between six in the morning and seven in the evening, regardless of the day of the week. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

The plan is to remove two signalised intersections, implementing three median closures and a road closure, among others, to assist the free flow of traffic along the section of the M3 between Upper Hillwood Road and Newlands Avenue.

Quintas says the plans will have huge benefits for road users.

It will alleviate congestion, and thus reduce travelling time along the M3. There will be fuel savings as stop-and-start movements will be reduced, and this will also improve road safety as it will be easier to keep safe following distances. Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

A complete list of the proposals can be viewed here.

Capetonians have until 18 November 2022 to submit their views, either via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay, or by sending an email to Transport.News@capetown.gov.za (quote reference: 110222305).

Alternatively, members of the public can attend the public information day on Monday, 7 November 2022, from 15:00 to 19:00 at the Alphen Centre in Constantia.

