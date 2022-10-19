Plans to make bottlenecks a thing of the past along M3 in Newlands
- The M3 is the most important arterial road link between suburbs in the Southern Peninsula and the city.
- Commuters are being asked to have their say on plans to reduce congestion in the Newlands area of the M3
If you're a commuter who travels to work or takes the kids to school along the M3 in Newlands, you'll probably know only too well how bad the congestion can be in that area during rush hour.
As a result, the City of Cape Town is proposing several changes to existing intersections along the M3.
The road is a primary link between suburbs in the Southern Peninsula and the city, and as such is often plagued by bottlenecks.
"Those familiar with this route have first-hand experience of the congestion during the peak hour periods along the section between Wynberg Hill and Newlands Avenue in particular," says Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility.
According to the traffic assessments, the traveling time during the peak hour periods is up to four times longer than during free-flow conditions. In fact, the M3 is so busy lately that traffic is seldom free flowing between six in the morning and seven in the evening, regardless of the day of the week.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
The plan is to remove two signalised intersections, implementing three median closures and a road closure, among others, to assist the free flow of traffic along the section of the M3 between Upper Hillwood Road and Newlands Avenue.
Quintas says the plans will have huge benefits for road users.
It will alleviate congestion, and thus reduce travelling time along the M3. There will be fuel savings as stop-and-start movements will be reduced, and this will also improve road safety as it will be easier to keep safe following distances.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
A complete list of the proposals can be viewed here.
Capetonians have until 18 November 2022 to submit their views, either via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay, or by sending an email to Transport.News@capetown.gov.za (quote reference: 110222305).
Alternatively, members of the public can attend the public information day on Monday, 7 November 2022, from 15:00 to 19:00 at the Alphen Centre in Constantia.
RELATED: What would drive you to use public transport more? CoCT unveils its 5-year plan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54805316_traffic-jam-with-row-of-cars-on-expressway-during-rush-hour.html
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More