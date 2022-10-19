Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Discovery Health court victory. The RAF payout ban for medical aid members has been declared unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roseanne Harris
Today at 15:50
KAROO SUITE 2 KAROONAGTE – THEATRE ON THE BAY NOV 2022 Deon Meyer & Coenie de Villiers -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Coenie de Villiers
Today at 16:05
V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, now almost back to its normal trading pattern
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Want to raise happy children? Rake a leaf out of the Dutch book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Potterton
Today at 16:55
#An hour with Rhona Erasmus
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rhona Erasmus
Today at 17:20
The Seven Moons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shehan Karunatilaka
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia gvt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
View all Local
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company. 28 October 2022 9:22 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking? Tea has a rich history and has been around for centuries, so how can you honour that when making yourself a cup? 28 October 2022 11:36 AM
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around wo... 28 October 2022 11:18 AM
Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend! Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes are joining forces again for an improvisation show in the Avalon Auditorium, 'Funny on the Spot'. 28 October 2022 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Finance
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments

* 19 October 2022 10:16 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Money
Africa
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
digital payments

ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.

Article written by Michael von Fintel, Head: Financial Institutions, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking and Richard Southey, Chief Digital and Experience Officer, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Globally, electronic payments are booming, having attracted more investment than any other financial services sector and delivering the highest returns and growth in the sector over the past decade. Africa has been no exception to this, and is in fact, among those leading the way in specific instances, such as mobile money and real-time payments.

While Africa is positioning itself as a global leader in real-time payments, only 5-7% of all transactions in Africa are currently made up of online payments. According to McKinsey, online payments will grow in Africa between 30-50% per year across the continent in the coming years, with the continent predicted to experience a total of 150% growth in online payments between 2020-2025. This equates to the online payments market in Africa growing 15% per year faster than the rest of the world.

Drivers of African payments growth

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the use of online payments, with many African countries experiencing record growth over these years. For example, the Central Bank of Nigeria reported that mobile-money transactions doubled to around 800 million in 2020 alone, and e-commerce grew by around 40% in South Africa over 2020 and 2021.

Most payments experts expect the trend to not only continue, but accelerate given the latent potential which sits in Africa. However, this growth will be uneven across Africa and depends on infrastructure readiness, e-commerce penetration, mobile money penetration, and regulation. It’s expected that five countries will produce half of electronic payments across Africa – Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

This growth of payments is being driven by a couple of key factors. First and foremost, Africa’s population is young and urbanising. Mobile phone use is significant with 86% of the population relying on their phone for communication, showing the growth potential of online and mobile payments.

pexels-anete-lusina-6353681jpg

The payments infrastructure is developing in line with this expected growth. Real-time payment networks and cross-border payments development, as well as agent systems (such as SANEF and Mukuru) are addressing the bridge between physical and electronic payments and encouraging this infrastructure development. A great example of this is the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) which has been developed by the African Continental Free Trade Area to ease payment constraints across more than 50 countries and 40 currencies. This is the first system of its kind and can prove to be a game changer for cross-border payments.

The proliferation of payment types, such as mobile money and card-linked wallets, means that people can use a variety of different payment methods, and aren’t just tied to a single method. Helping drive forward this diversification has been vast venture capital investment in African fintechs. Over the past year, this has exploded, in line with global trends which has seen increased VC investment with $1.3 billion invested in 2022 so far. By comparison, $1.6 billion was invested across the entirety of 2021.

pexels-worldspectrum-844124jpg

Finally, digital money such as crypto, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins coupled with open banking, are all playing a large part in driving this development. Already, three countries in Africa (Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa) are in the top 10 of Bitcoin trading volumes globally, which will only continue to grow and develop.

Areas of development

As Africa develops, we predict there will be a couple of core areas that will drive forward the development of African payments.

Regulation of digital assets

We expect to see regulation play a large role in the adoption of digital payments encouraging the growth of digital assets including crypto, CBDCs, and stablecoins. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission published its regulation guidelines for digital asset offerings and custodians, and Kenya is creating a legal framework to regulate digital payments and assets. Nigeria has also launched CBDCs, and a number of countries across Africa, including South Africa and Ghana, are exploring establishing wholesale CBDCs.

Cryptocurrencies and digital assets can provide countries with a natural hedge against currency weakness. This will encourage people to be investing in crypto both as an investment in an asset class, and as a cross-border payment method. We’d expect to see more and more banks getting involved in offering digital assets in different ways, providing a safety net for customers, that wasn’t there before.

Frictionless custody processes

When it comes to custody processes, we’d expect to see digitisation keep pace with the shift to online payments. This is particularly important for banks, who are competing with crypto companies such as Binance, which let customers hold their crypto in hosted wallets, as well as fintechs and exchanges, which offer customers a low friction environment that makes it easy to withdraw or deposit money.

The custody environment within banks is currently friction-filled, with the process currently relying on both physical and digital methods. However, as there is a significant shift to digital payments, for banks to stay relevant, they need to digitise the entire process, otherwise businesses will look elsewhere for custody services.

Challenges within the payments industry

However, Africa faces a myriad of unique challenges when it comes to the digitalisation of the payments industry. First, there is the cultural challenge, wherein cash is a deeply embedded part of Africa’s society. 90% of transactions are done in physical format and changing this is going to be a significant challenge. However, there is a business incentive to drive digital payments as it reduces risk and increases efficiency, whilst allowing data to be collected to help drive better business processes, so we could see businesses leading this cultural shift.

Secondly, the payments infrastructure on the continent is extremely varied. If Africa is to move towards real time payments, then the correct foundations must exist to support this. People aren’t going to be encouraged to pay digitally if the technology isn’t there to support different methods of payments.

Looking ahead: payments industry to stimulate African growth

The payments industry will play a significant role in the development of Africa. We expect to see Africa digitalising in relative terms, faster than the rest of the world, and this, in turn, will have a positive impact for African economies. Recent research has shown that the efficiency of payments can provide up to 3% of GDP growth which contributes to a wider growth story in Africa across individuals and businesses.

Further, a developed payment system will remove wastage, effectively putting more money in people's pockets. Africa is a continent on the move. Shifting from cash to digital payments will make a big difference in this environment, fueling economic growth. As key challenges are addressed, we predict the payments industry will turbo-charge growth across the African continent.




* 19 October 2022 10:16 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Money
Africa
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
digital payments

More from Local

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia gvt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Dali Mpofu speaks to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Pretoria Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac

28 October 2022 8:21 AM

Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops

28 October 2022 7:25 AM

Judge Daniel Thulare has produced a damning written judgement exposing a direct link between Cape gangs and the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition

28 October 2022 6:29 AM

On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sandton City Mall. Picture: Michael Turner/123rf

After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading

28 October 2022 5:20 AM

Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect local businesses?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

How illegal vehicle imports impact South Africa

28 October 2022 5:02 AM

KIA South Africa CEO, Gary Scott said ghost exports are the modus operandi for the unlawful trade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa received by United States Vice President, Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC where the leaders engaged on issues of women empowerment, global health and global security on 16 September 2022. Picture: The Presidency/Twitter

'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'

28 October 2022 4:45 AM

Retired American diplomat Brooks Spector said that according to protocol, it is unusual that the warning was issued without the knowledge of the host country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading

Local

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

Politics

How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special council meeting to elect new Ekurhuleni mayor set for Wednesday

28 October 2022 1:32 PM

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 12:45 PM

Dali Mpofu a no-show at Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry after walkout

28 October 2022 12:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA