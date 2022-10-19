Planned revamp of area around Wynberg Taxi Rank aims to 'halt urban decay'
- Nearly 48 000 commuters use the Wynberg public transport interchange (PTI) on weekdays
- About 1 500 minibus-taxis and GABS buses operate to and from the facility
- Anti-social behaviour and urban blight are common features, given that the area is under immense pressure due to capacity constraints
It's known locally simply as 'Wynberg Taxi Rank' but the area officially called Wynberg public transport interchange (PTI) is set to undergo a much-called-for revamp.
The Wynberg PTI is located in the vicinity of the Wynberg railway station, and sees footfall from commuters in the region of nearly 50 000 every day.
"The current facility is rundown, and stretched way beyond its capacity with nearly 48 000 commuters, 1 500 minibus-taxis and Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) buses making use of the PTI on a daily basis," says the City of Cape Town.
The City has announced plans to revamp the area to include additional bus and walking and cycling lanes, facilities for traders and a MyCiti station.
RELATED: What would drive you to use public transport more? CoCT unveils its 5-year plan
The concept design pursues a vision for a Wynberg PTI that is modern, functional, efficient, convenient, safe, dignified and clean and where commuters can easily transfer between the different modes of transport, from passenger rail to minibus-taxis, GABS, and the MyCiTi service.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
Construction on the revamp, however, is not likely to get underway for at least three years.
The concept plan will be available for public comment from 7 November 2022 to 9 December 2022.
The City says a finalised design of the plans, taking into account public comment, should be ready by the end of next year.
RELATED: '24/7, you rang the bell, and it would be open' - A history of Wynberg Pharmacy
