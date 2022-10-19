How can someone gain a second citizenship by investment?
Clarence Ford spoke to chief executive officer of CS Global Partners - Micha Emmett, about Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes and how they work.
-
There are 12 countries that have a direct CBI programme.
-
The Caribbean programmes are the oldest and most popular according to Emmett.
With a number of problems in the country from load shedding to ineffectiveness within the government, some people with the luxury of extra funds may find themselves looking at CBI programmes if they want to leave the country.
According to Emmet there are 12 countries that offer a direct CBI programme, with the best programmes being St Kitts and Nevis, and Dominica in the Caribbean.
These Caribbean countries have the oldest running CBI programmes and Dominica has been voted as the top programme for six consecutive years.
To go through this method of gaining a second citizenship you will need to find an authorised agent, which can be found on the CBI portal, and prepare an application including your income and where you have lived in the past few years.
This process can take between three to four months and if they feel that everything checks out and their external due diligence agents have done a thorough check and corroborate the information that you provided in your application, they will grant you citizenship.Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners
The cost of these programmes can vary greatly depending on location according to Emmet, with the Caribbean programmes starting at $100 000, or R1.7 million.
Listen to the audio above for more.
