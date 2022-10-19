British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

As many as 30 former British military pilots are being paid a fortune by China to train its air force, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Contracts are reportedly worth almost R5 million.

It says that the “Test Flying Academy of South Africa” is recruiting RAF pilots to work in China.

The UK issued an alert to warn its former pilots against working with the Chinese military.

Flags of China (left) and NATO (right). © 3dgenerator/123rf.com

RELATED: War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin

China has been headhunting Western military experts like crazy, particularly of late… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Defence analyst Francis Tusa says, ‘China is an enemy, so why allow pilots to teach the enemy how to beat us?’ Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.