Out of the ashes: Beautiful blooms cover fire-ravaged Helderberg Nature Reserve





- Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg Nature Reserve were burnt during the June wildfire.

- Five months later, the mass flowering of the sonsorrels (Heliophila meyeri) can be seen across much of the reserve

Around 280 hectares were ravaged by a devastating fire back in June, but now the Helderberg Nature Reserve is showing its own flames, thanks to a floral carpet of new growth.

Blankets of sonsorrels - small white flowers can be seen in full bloom across large parts of the reserve.

The species is actually stimulated by fire, and was last seen in such proliferation after the 2006 wildfire.

Despite a large area of the reserve being damaged, ecologically, the fire did not have a negative impact as much of the veld was mature and due for a managed ecological burn.

