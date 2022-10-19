Out of the ashes: Beautiful blooms cover fire-ravaged Helderberg Nature Reserve
- Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg Nature Reserve were burnt during the June wildfire.
- Five months later, the mass flowering of the sonsorrels (Heliophila meyeri) can be seen across much of the reserve
Around 280 hectares were ravaged by a devastating fire back in June, but now the Helderberg Nature Reserve is showing its own flames, thanks to a floral carpet of new growth.
Blankets of sonsorrels - small white flowers can be seen in full bloom across large parts of the reserve.
The species is actually stimulated by fire, and was last seen in such proliferation after the 2006 wildfire.
Despite a large area of the reserve being damaged, ecologically, the fire did not have a negative impact as much of the veld was mature and due for a managed ecological burn.
RELATED: Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
More from Local
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak
Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has recently expressed his unequivocal support for Lindiwe Sisulu ahead of the ANC's elective conference.Read More
Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Barrack Street Home Affairs was chaotic on Friday as parents of matric learners are furious that they have been unable to get IDs for their children who are due to start exams.Read More
[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Vladimir Putin ally Alexei Mordashov’s gargantuan luxury yacht, "The Nord", is heading to Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Leila Lees (18) and Ethan Kirkland (22) were reported missing from Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Jeffery Donson has been reinstated as mayor of Kannaland after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.Read More
Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral
Noah Baier, who hails from Frankfurt in Germany, has been learning isiXhosa while studying at UCT.Read More
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman.Read More