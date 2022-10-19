A few days left to have your say on metered-taxi supply and demand in Cape Town
- A moratorium on the issuing of licences was introduced in February 2021 for the metered-taxi industry.
- The metered-taxi industry includes drivers operating from a rank, base or an e-hailing platform.
- Users and drivers are being urged to complete the survey to allow the City to make a decision around the issuing of licences.
There are just five days remaining for interested parties to take part in a City of Cape Town survey designed to establish if the City can support the issuing of any new metered-taxi operating licences.
In August, Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport told CapeTalk that the moratorium on e-hailing licences, which came into force in February 2021, was unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.
The anonymous survey is for those who make use of metered-taxis or e-hailing platforms such as Bolt and Uber, as well as for operators who provide these services, whether or not they have a legal operating licence.
"By participating in this survey you will help us determine how many operators Cape Town needs," says Quintas.
The moratorium came into force in order to reduce the risk of an oversupply of drivers.
With the deadline now extended, all interested parties now have until 24 October 2022 to complete the survey.
The purpose of the questionnaire is to provide us with critical data to more accurately determine the factors to apply in whether the City can support the issuing of any new operating licences by the PRE.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
The more data we collect, the better, as this will enable us to make an informed decision. By working together we can create an operating model that is in the interest of customers and operators.Councillor Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT
Interested parties can download the application called CCT Transport Questionnaire, from:
- Google Play Store – https://bit.ly/cctquestplaystore* Apple App Store – https://bit.ly/cctquestappstore
- Huawei App Gallery – https://bit.ly/cctquestgallery
Otherwise, the survey is available online: https://tct.gov.za/en/hail-and-ride-transport-questionnaire/
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135371894_taxi-driver-in-cape-town-south-africa-in-the-car-taxi-while-driving-in-the-back-seat-.html?vti=nxvjoho0r4gcbplsoj-1-3
