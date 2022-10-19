POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive





ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba joined Politricking with Tshidi Madia, this week, this just hours after officially welcoming former Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakhele Mngwago as his party’s new provincial leader.

Coalitions, dealing with the DA’s Helen Zille, and a survey his party has put out asking whether it’s time for it to consider exploring a possible relationship with the ANC are some of the things he covered.

He says as long as he oversees the party, which is currently serving in some of the country’s municipalities, it will never be associated with the governing party, emphasising that he left behind a peaceful life, where he could be “on a golf course right now, playing golf and having a glass of wine,” in order to work towards the ANC’s demise.

Mashaba is also adamant that the DA is the “better devil”, despite spending a considerable amount of time during the interview complaining about the main opposition and its federal council chairperson, Helen Zille.

Nobody knows really what happened, particularly to Helen – all these guys that you talk to [say] the Helen of today is not the Helen of yesterday… something really went wrong. Herman Mashaba - Politricking with Tshidi Madia

Mashaba had little to say about working with DA federal leader John Steenhuisen, once again pointing to the council chair as the person truly in charge of the DA.

I don’t know, I might really be wrong; you’ve got John Steenhuisen, I don’t know who he reports to but anything that doesn’t pass Helen’s taster doesn’t pass in the DA. Herman Mashaba - Politricking with Tshidi Madia

He went on to praise the pool of black talent that’s left the DA and made its way through his doors, saying there will be more people looking for an alternative political home.

But he refuses to accept the label that his ActionSA, is just a smaller version of the DA.

You must be smoking something, if you think ActionSA is DA lite. Herman Mashaba - Politricking with Tshidi Madia

His unlikely 2016 rise to the mayoral seat in Johannesburg saw Mashaba building a relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters, the same Red Berets who declared him persona non-grata even before holding discussions with the DA.

Mashaba explains that throughout his three-year stint as mayor of Johannesburg, it was the EFF that took him under its wing, assisting and guiding him as he "naively" tried to run a coalition led metro.

He says the EFF made for the best coalition partner he’s experienced thus far.

My political naivety is my strength, one of the biggest assets I have. I am not here to make friends with anyone… not here to please anyone but to tell it as it is. Herman Mashaba - Politricking with Tshidi Madia

Next month ActionSA will announce its western cape chairperson, with Mashaba envisioning a wall-to-wall campaign for the party in 2023, as it prepares for the national elections.

