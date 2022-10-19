Mentalist Larry Soffer shares his magic of the mind





Clarence Ford spoke to world-renowned mentalist Larry Soffer about his magic of the mind.

Soffer has been involved with magic throughout his whole life .

He was the youngest South African to perform at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.

FILE: Mentalist Larry Soffer. Picture: @LarrySoffer/twitter

Soffer said he has had an interest in magic and mentalism since he was only four years old and went to the College of Magic in Cape Town at 13 years.

He gained international recognition and became one of the magicians to perform and become a member at the exclusive Magic Castle in Hollywood.

I became the youngest South African magician and mentalist to perform at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and the only one to be awarded a membership. Larry Soffer, mentalist

Soffer’s shows let him display his incredible skills of mindreading, thought prediction and even moving objects with his mind.

While he will not disclose too much of the secrets of his trade, he does love to let the audience believe the impossible is possible, but his priority is just to entertain.

A lot of people ask me if I can heal them, if I can give them the Lotto numbers and that is just not what I do. Larry Soffer, mentalist

