Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
The South African Reserve Bank applauded after an order was granted to attach Markus Jooste's property assets. Christo Wiese, who lost $4 billion in the Steinhoff collapse, gave Mandy Weiner his thoughts on the move. Accountant Khaya Sithole also weighed in and says Jooste may try to delay his arrest as long as he can.
Joburg Mayor Dada Morero outlines plans to improve infrastructure on water issues and promises that he is not worried about Mpho Palatse’s court contest.
Staying with Joburg mayors, Mpho Phalatse heads to court challenging her removal as mayor. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground.
ActionSA’s senate is set to meet to deliberate over its approach to the African National Congress. Some in the organisation have called for a review over the decision to never work with the governing party. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate politics editor, shares her expert take after chatting to Herman Mashaba on her podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.
The arms deal trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales was postponed to January 2023. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, has the details.
Several illegal mining kingpins are back in the Carltonville Magistrates Court. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter, has been following this story and has the latest on these developments.
Police Minister Bheki Cele was scheduled to be at the memorial of two slain police officers in Boksburg. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo has an update on this story.
More woes for South Africans as the country's last functioning drivers licence printing machine has broken down for a second time. OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage and RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane weigh in.
Media Monitoring Africa begins Media Freedom Festival on Wednesday. MMA director William Bird unpacks what the festival entails.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0
Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision
Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
More from Local
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City
The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and motorists.Read More
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties
Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.Read More
SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting
A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia.Read More
Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno
The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study
The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More
More from Business
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
'Get used to load shedding - and prepare for it to get worse'
The less electricity Eskom generates, the more unstable the grid becomes, increasing the odds of a catastrophic blackout.Read More