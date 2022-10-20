Plea from City not to throw unwanted e-waste in trash, use designated drop-offs
Most of us have got a least one of them. An old laptop, camera or cellphone that's given up the ghost or that we no longer use.
Some of us even have drawerfuls of electronic gadgets, which are past their sell-by date but that we never quite got around to throwing away after our latest upgrade.
If that sounds like you, then the City of Cape Town is asking that when you do eventually get around to disposing of these items, you do so responsibly.
It's warning that improper disposal of these products can create health risks.
Electronic products contain several toxic substances. During salvage by the informal sector, toxic residues can leak and contaminate the soil, air and water, affecting surrounding ecosystems where the local communities grow their food and fish.City of Cape Town
Residents are encouraged to rather take any obsolete or broken devices to City drop-offs for proper disposal.
Don't simply just throw them in the trash.
It is crucial that residents are made aware of possible health risks and lost resources when appliances are disposed of incorrectly. Between government and the private sector, a lot of work is being done to make the proper disposal of small e-waste simple and convenient for consumers.Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral - Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town
Residents can see which drop-off sites accept e-waste from a residential source here.
Residents can also find information on private companies that collect or purchase e-waste on our waste recyclers map.
Finally, residents can make use of the household hazardous waste drop-offs at Athlone and Bellville Refuse Transfer Stations to dispose of up to 50kg of e-waste from a residential source per day.
RELATED: Planned revamp of area around Wynberg Taxi Rank aims to 'halt urban decay'
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/pSmD3L7z8hs
More from Local
'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'
Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exams.Read More
Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP
The National Farm Worker Platform is taking place to give relevant stakeholders to address critical issues in the industry.Read More
GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist
Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland.Read More
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund
The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.Read More
'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be shameful to allow the opulent yacht in Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Tazne van Wyk murder trial highlights horrifying violence against children in SA
The dangers facing children have been brought to focus as the Western Cape High Court prepares for judgement on the murder of Tazne van Wyk.Read More