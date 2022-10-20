Plea from City not to throw unwanted e-waste in trash, use designated drop-offs





Most of us have got a least one of them. An old laptop, camera or cellphone that's given up the ghost or that we no longer use.

Some of us even have drawerfuls of electronic gadgets, which are past their sell-by date but that we never quite got around to throwing away after our latest upgrade.

If that sounds like you, then the City of Cape Town is asking that when you do eventually get around to disposing of these items, you do so responsibly.

It's warning that improper disposal of these products can create health risks.

Electronic products contain several toxic substances. During salvage by the informal sector, toxic residues can leak and contaminate the soil, air and water, affecting surrounding ecosystems where the local communities grow their food and fish. City of Cape Town

Residents are encouraged to rather take any obsolete or broken devices to City drop-offs for proper disposal.

Don't simply just throw them in the trash.

It is crucial that residents are made aware of possible health risks and lost resources when appliances are disposed of incorrectly. Between government and the private sector, a lot of work is being done to make the proper disposal of small e-waste simple and convenient for consumers. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral - Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

Residents can see which drop-off sites accept e-waste from a residential source here.

Residents can also find information on private companies that collect or purchase e-waste on our waste recyclers map.

Finally, residents can make use of the household hazardous waste drop-offs at Athlone and Bellville Refuse Transfer Stations to dispose of up to 50kg of e-waste from a residential source per day.

