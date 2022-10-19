'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst
Clarence Ford interviews political analysts Xolani Dube and Daniel Silke.
On Monday, in an embarrassing about-turn, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the immediate withdrawal of amendments to the ministerial handbook.
The amendments, approved by Ramaphosa earlier in the year, included uncapped free water and electricity for members of the executive.
Ramaphosa is “quiet quitting”, says News24 journalist Qaanitah Hunter.
Like with SSA at Zondo, like with the flag, like with the Ministerial Handbook, ministers go and defend something the President signed off and then when the public outrage gets too hot, he flips and disowns the decision.' Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) October 17, 2022
Throughout his presidency, ministers such as Lindiwe Sisulu openly defied him, while, during the lockdown, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma overruled his decisions.
Both are still in their jobs.
The President is not really the problem, argues Dube.
The system will produce leaders who are beholden to the elite.
The rulers of the country are those who own the means of production… The political system is there to serve the interests of the elite… The business elite is the power behind power… The promised land is an illusion… We are the prisoners of hope! … 1994 was the most toxic transition… dictated by the business and political elite…Xolani Dube, political analyst
We’re not going to get anyone better than Cyril…Xolani Dube, political analyst
Silke says the outside world does not care much about South Africa and views Ramaphosa as someone they understand and know.
Foreign observers… see Ramaphosa as a known figure… We’re not very important, globally…Daniel Silke, political analyst
South Africa needs a competitive democracy. We need to threaten the government with each and every election…Daniel Silke, political analyst
Ford interviewed Dube and Silke – scroll up to listen.
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.
Crypto assets now classified as a financial product - what does this mean?
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has declared crypto assets to be a financial product in South Africa.
