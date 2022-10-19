'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana
Pippa Hudson spoke to Mixed Martial Artist Nathanial Komana about what may be the fastest-growing combat sport in Africa.
-
Komana has been involved in MMA since he was 15.
-
He is a contender in Bantamweight division of the EFC.
Mixed Martial Arts is a combat sport that combines several different fighting styles from jiu-jitsu, karate, boxing and more.
Komana said he gained an interest in MMA through the tv show Dragon-Ball Z and got started with the sport when he was around 15.
While, like any sport, there are risks of getting hurt, Komana said that there is a deep sense of community and respect within MMA which often people do not see.
It is not just a couple of guys going in there and hitting each other. There is a community around it, there is a whole relationship building, there are people that actually care about you and want to see you grow in the sport.Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist
His ultimate goal within is to eventually compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC which is the American-based platform for the sport.
The UFC is the ultimate goal... I want to be one of the people that puts that flag on that belt.Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist
Although he does have ambitions to fight internationally he said there is nowhere he would rather live than South Africa.
This is the most beautiful country in the world, if we have to be really honest South Africa is the garden of Eden.Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer
The Silo Concerts will take place every first Friday of the month at 7pm, with the first one starting on 4 November 2022.Read More
How your parents' relationship affects your love life - and how to fix it
Aubrey Masango speaks to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Portia Zwane about the impact of our primary caregivers' relationships.Read More
How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town
GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque has come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic cable car ride.Read More
'Hope & Peace' takes centre stage at the 2022 Cape Town Arts Festival
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Yusuf Ganief, CEO of Cape Town Arts Festival.Read More
Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor
The pedestrian rainbow crossing in Green Point is supplemented with a 'pink strip' in the iconic LGBTQIA+ neighbourhood.Read More
Why employee wellness programmes can help address mental health among workers
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Gary Feldman, executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits.Read More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
Help record Cape Town's plant and animal species for international challenge
Cape Town is participating in this year’s Great Southern Bioblitz challenge and entry to the City’s nature reserves will be free from 28 to 31 October.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More