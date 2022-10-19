'The UFC is the ultimate goal': 25-year-old MMA fighter Nathanial Komana





Pippa Hudson spoke to Mixed Martial Artist Nathanial Komana about what may be the fastest-growing combat sport in Africa.

Komana has been involved in MMA since he was 15 .

He is a contender in Bantamweight division of the EFC.

FILE: Mixed Martial Artist Nathanial Komana. Picture: @nathanial_komana/instagram

Mixed Martial Arts is a combat sport that combines several different fighting styles from jiu-jitsu, karate, boxing and more.

Komana said he gained an interest in MMA through the tv show Dragon-Ball Z and got started with the sport when he was around 15.

While, like any sport, there are risks of getting hurt, Komana said that there is a deep sense of community and respect within MMA which often people do not see.

It is not just a couple of guys going in there and hitting each other. There is a community around it, there is a whole relationship building, there are people that actually care about you and want to see you grow in the sport. Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist

His ultimate goal within is to eventually compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC which is the American-based platform for the sport.

The UFC is the ultimate goal... I want to be one of the people that puts that flag on that belt. Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist

Although he does have ambitions to fight internationally he said there is nowhere he would rather live than South Africa.

This is the most beautiful country in the world, if we have to be really honest South Africa is the garden of Eden. Nathanial Komana, Mixed Martial Artist

Listen to the interview above for more.