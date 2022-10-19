Collector buys unopened Apple iPhone 1 for R700 000 at auction





A bidder at an auction paid a whopping R700 000 (US$39 339) for a factory-sealed iPhone 1.

The first-edition iPhone sold for just under US$600 in 2007 when it was released.

The original iPhone was a 2G device with only eight gigabytes of storage and a two-megapixel camera.

It broke with prevailing smartphone designs of the day by eliminating the physical keyboard for a touchscreen.

The iPhone went on to become Apple's most successful product, with later generations propelling it to become the most profitable company ever.

That’s way more than any new phone can ever go for! … It’s been obsolete for 15 years… Why would somebody want that? … It was a revolutionary moment for technology… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

