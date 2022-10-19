Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Former presidents' criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
pollen finance
branding
pollen
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros
business loans
Ornico Group
business finance

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group - on The Money Show

pollen-finance-collagejpg

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week the new Pollen Finance TV ad is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group).

The online business loan platform was established in 2015 to service SMEs' growing need to access funding.

It promises the fastest approval rates for qualifying businesses.

Screengrab from Pollen Finance ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Pollen Finance ad on YouTube

There are a lot of big players in this finance space Patricios notes so your commercials need to stand out, which he believes Pollen's does.

The ad goes to black (and complete silence) for 13 seconds of its 30-second duration.

At first one thinks that something is wrong, but the visuals and voiceover do return.

To have the guts to take a previous commercial, cut it up and actually have 13 seconds out of a 30-second ad with NOTHING, I think is absolutely brilliant.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

It's also on point and topical, considering the blight of load shedding.

If you think about small business, they've got so many other issues that they have to deal with and getting finance for a small business is a major thing anyway... COVID hitting their cash flows and now load shedding...

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Small businesses get that feeling when the electricity goes down and when you're watching that ad you get that same feeling.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Pollen Finance has generated over 4 600 online applications through the ad he says, and also seen a 50% increase in approved loans.

Click on the link here to watch the video if it does not appear above.

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Pollen Finance discussion at 1:51)




