Cape Town’s new Loop taxi app will offer commuters safer rides at cheaper prices
- A South African mobility tech start-up called Loop has launched a taxi e-hailing service for Cape Town commuters
- The app has been sanctioned by the Western Cape government
Loop said it aims to provide the convenience of an on-demand service like Uber with the affordability of a conventional taxi.
Riley, who founded the app, said the team wants to optimise the taxi system by ensuring safety and efficiency for commuters.
In addition, they have developed a wallet system to eliminate the chance of theft with using cash.
So, what we are doing at Loop is we are providing a platform for minibus taxi drivers and riders to connect using geo-location technology and digital payments.Imtiyaaz Riley, Loop founder
Loop member Wyngaard said he saw there was a need for a shuttle service.
Sometimes you want to drink, you wanna go wine tasting and you can’t go with three four cars or three Ubers when you can just put everyone in one taxi.Jamie Wyngaard, Loop member
This approach to business benefits both parties. Drivers are happy to receive revenue while commuters enjoy the benefits of paying a cheaper rate, he said.
We are not coming in to say these are the new rules, we're saying as you operate as normal all we're doing is making the system a little bit better.Jamie Wyngaard, Loop member
Listen to the full audio above for more.
