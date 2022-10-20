



Relebogile Mobotja spoke to Patrick Deale, labour lawyer and mediator at Deale Attorneys, on what employers should know about employment equity laws.

- On Monday, Dis-Chem withdrew an internal memo that barred the hiring of white individuals.

- The pharmaceutical chain store said while it regretted offending people, it still stood on ensuring transformation.

Picture: designer491/123rf

The Employment Equity Act is founded on the Constitution.

The act calls for equality and does away with discrimination in every shape and form, Deale explained.

He added that the only hope for employment inequity to be done away with will be after previously disadvantaged people have been successfully integrated into workplaces across the board.

The Employment Equity Act puts into two things: first of all, affirmative action to correct the imbalances of the past - economic transformation essentially. And secondly, it puts into place a scoring system to measure progress toward transformation. Patrick Deale, labour lawyer and mediator - Deale Attorneys

Deale said the Employment Equity Act was a kind of social engineering, noting that the apartheid system was structured to favour white people.

The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. Patrick Deale, labour lawyer and mediator - Deale Attorneys

This article first appeared on 702 : How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA