



Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the plan in its latest quarterly results presentation.

From 2023, the company will monetize account sharing.

"After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”) if they want to pay for family or friends," said Netflix.

The company also said that subscribers will be able to transfer their profiles to new accounts which would make it easier for people who share accounts to get their own.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced its year-on-year decline in subscriptions - a first for the company, and they estimated that some 100 million homes were streaming without paying.

This as the company also revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter - a figure double what it had forecast.

Last week, they announced that they will be launching an ad-supported subscription plan for the following countries: Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, UK, US and Spain.

This article first appeared on EWN : Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it