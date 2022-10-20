Tourism council says Sars' new traveller's declaration form will not work





John Maytham speaks to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about why the South African Revenue Service's (Sars) plans to implement a new online form for travellers to declare goods and pay tax will not work.

The system will take effect at OR Tambo International Airport in November and all other international airports in the first quarter of 2023.

Sars says the new system would require all South African citizens travelling in and out of the country by air to complete and submit an online traveller's declaration.

Travellers will also receive a pass before they take off.

It is as yet unclear why Sars would be implementing the declaration form or why South Africans would need a traveller's pass.

We haven't had insights in terms of the rationale and what [Sars] has been trying to achieve with this system. We haven't had those meetings yet and I have engaged Sars... It is not going to work if there's something that's going to be implemented that the industry leaders don't know much about... Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

