Tourism council says Sars' new traveller's declaration form will not work
John Maytham speaks to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, about why the South African Revenue Service's (Sars) plans to implement a new online form for travellers to declare goods and pay tax will not work.
The system will take effect at OR Tambo International Airport in November and all other international airports in the first quarter of 2023.
Sars says the new system would require all South African citizens travelling in and out of the country by air to complete and submit an online traveller's declaration.
Travellers will also receive a pass before they take off.
It is as yet unclear why Sars would be implementing the declaration form or why South Africans would need a traveller's pass.
We haven't had insights in terms of the rationale and what [Sars] has been trying to achieve with this system. We haven't had those meetings yet and I have engaged Sars... It is not going to work if there's something that's going to be implemented that the industry leaders don't know much about...Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124810056_many-travel-suitcases-featuring-flag-of-south-africa-on-roller-conveyer-tourism-related-conceptual-3.html?vti=llszuzs9n3lgvwj6l2-1-132
More from Local
'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'
Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exams.Read More
Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP
The National Farm Worker Platform is taking place to give relevant stakeholders to address critical issues in the industry.Read More
GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist
Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland.Read More
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund
The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.Read More
'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be shameful to allow the opulent yacht in Cape Town for safekeeping.Read More
Tazne van Wyk murder trial highlights horrifying violence against children in SA
The dangers facing children have been brought to focus as the Western Cape High Court prepares for judgement on the murder of Tazne van Wyk.Read More