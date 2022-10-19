Why Judge Koen might want to recuse himself from Zuma's corruption trial
John Maytham speaks to legal journalist at News24, Karyn Maughan, about judge Piet Koen's potential desire to recuse himself entirely from the Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, corruption case.
The request for submissions came after he postponed the case to 30 January at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
He said that the deadline is for him to make sure he has the papers to study by the time the court date rolls around.
Maughan says that this was predated by Zuma's letter to the court that he sent on Sunday requesting that state prosecutor, Billy Downer, should not remain the prosecutor in the case.
Zuma's argument was that it was the ethical choice because of a potential conflict of interest due to Zuma's private prosecution launch against Downer and Maughan.
This was for violating the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act by allegedly leaking court papers.
However, Koen said that Zuma's concerns were invalid because the paper did not reveal anything that would breach confidentiality.
Koen, then, raised his own concerns on whether it is appropriate for him to deal with the case in light of this.
It seems that it is now become a basis in which he is seeking to recuse himself from the case in its entirety potentially depending on the submission.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist - News24
We obviously need to see what happens and what the reasons are, but I think that, outside of Koen, and this is not a comment on judge Koen at all, but any involvement with Zuma matters has proven to be career-inhibiting for a lot of judges who've taken them on... I think that is a factor.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist - News24
