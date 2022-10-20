MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Former presidents’ criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:20
Helen Zill explains why the DA will never work with the EFF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helen Zille
Today at 16:33
Haven says Daily Maverick piece on Mamre horses is way off the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian McCulloch
Today at 16:55
When is the old R200 note no longer legal tender?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pearl Kgalegi - Head of the Currency Department at SARB
Today at 17:05
The DA refusal to consider EFF coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir Political Analyst
Today at 17:45
Rural KZN learners go into medical profession with suppport from a local foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin MacGregor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable' Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exa... 25 October 2022 11:52 AM
Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP The National Farm Worker Platform is taking place to give relevant stakeholders to address critical issues in the industry. 25 October 2022 10:20 AM
GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland. 25 October 2022 9:59 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone. 25 October 2022 9:50 AM
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government. 25 October 2022 6:34 AM
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People'... 24 October 2022 7:06 PM
View all Business
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the... 25 October 2022 1:51 PM
Why are long car journeys so 'boring' to children? Dr. Ruth Ogden joins John Maytham to talk about why long car journeys can be so excruciating for your kids. 25 October 2022 9:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
View all World
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country

20 October 2022 4:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
West Coast National Park
National Lottery Commission
short necked giraffe

A holiday visit to the world-class West Coast Fossil Park shows what we can do when we get things right writes Mandy Wiener.
Short necked giraffe fossils, West Coast Fossil Park
Short necked giraffe fossils, West Coast Fossil Park

This past week I learnt about the sivatheres, the short necked giraffe that once roamed the west coast of South Africa. I even saw a life-size model of the animal that is now extinct, millions of years since it walked Langebaanweg along with African Bears. It was a time and place when giant-toothed megalodon sharks still existed.

West Coast Fossil Park
West Coast Fossil Park

The West Coast Fossil Park is a modern centre, world-class in its exhibits, topped off with a live dig site where the remains of long-buried creatures continue to be uncovered. I was on holiday in the area and took my kids to visit. We left impressed.

It is also, according to Ground Up, one of the biggest recipients of the National Lottery Commission’s funding programme. “With grants totalling R67 million, the West Coast Fossil Park is the 12th largest beneficiary of the NLC over time, overshadowed mainly by sporting bodies (Sascoc and Athletics South Africa), health (Cancer Association of South Africa) and research-related institutes (Health Systems Trust). The money paid for the planning and development of the museum, the artwork and exhibitions in the centre, an educational programme, transport and staff. The project has been ongoing since 2009, though the centre has existed since 1998,” wrote Ground Up.

West Coast Fossil Park
West Coast Fossil Park

It's an example of what is possible when money goes to where it is supposed to go and is spent properly. When it is not gobbled up by greedy administrators and stolen and mismanaged instead of being put to good use.

In the past couple of weeks, the full rot at the National Lotteries Commission has been officially exposed with the Special Investigating Unit providing Parliament with an update on how NLC board members stole more than R500 million and bought luxury properties and vehicles including a Rolls-Royce. This was money that should have gone to drug rehabilitation centres and old age homes.

Last month, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, the former Chief Operating Officer.

The looting was evidently as long and as deep as the fossil digs at the West Coast Fossil Park.

It just goes to show that when the dominant narrative is of nauseating corruption and a ‘grotesque looting spree’, it is still possible for there to be pockets of excellence and to get things right.

I thought about that too while I was on holiday in Cape Town last week.

Now let’s be clear, holiday lenses are always rosier than everyday living ones. But a comparison to the crumbling water and electricity and potholed infrastructure of Johannesburg is near inevitable.

To also be clear, the tourist-friendly glitz of the Atlantic Seaboard and the Waterfront are far from the lived reality of the majority of Capetonians where fundamental problems persist.

But there are key decisions that the elected leaders in the City of Cape Town and in the Western Cape have made that have arguably insulated citizens from the problems besetting Joburgers now.

In a recent feature in the Financial Mail titled ‘Why the Western Cape is pulling ahead’, Claire Bisseker writes that ‘As despair about the rest of SA becomes pervasive, the province is a place where innovation, foresight and collaboration are translating into real gains. It shows what’s possible with good governance.”

She looks at issues of crime prevention, load shedding, transport, education, and health and examines what steps the Western Cape government has taken to do better than the rest of the country.

Looking at electricity provision as an example, Cape Town is the only municipality in SA that can avoid stage 1 and 2 load-shedding by Eskom.

“We’re definitely launching the lifeboats, not shifting deck chairs on the Titanic,” Premier Alan Winde is quoted as saying. “Despite all the budget pressure, we fight above our weight. Certainly, it would be easier if the province had a more friendly national government, but if you get leadership and innovation right you can definitely get performance and bring about change. Just imagine what we could do if we could win a national election,” he muses. “But let me not get carried away.”

This doesn’t mean the Western Cape government is in any way perfect. There is of course also the emotive conversation underway around the possible devolution of policing powers in the province.

The point is, it is possible for governments to make better choices, to prioritize good governance, to lead efficient municipalities. It is possible for leaders of institutions to not be corrupt, to do their jobs properly, and to ensure money is spent where it is supposed to be spent.

I have often written about how South Africans are inherently cynical and that’s largely because we have learned from experience to be that way.

We have to appreciate the extent to which the country was plundered during the state capture era. Institutions were eviscerated, capacity was devastated and billions lost from the fiscus.

The road back from that has been an arduous one but it doesn’t mean we can right of the country for the future. The trajectory can still be altered.

But this would mean we need the best possible leaders in place, who are effective and capable and well resourced and principled. We need them to prioritise the people and good governance. It also means that the roadblocks of red tape and bureaucracy need to be removed. Politics needs to be put to one side as parties and factions work together in the interest of prioritising service delivery.

It is possible but perhaps only in an imaginary land where extinct short necked giraffes roam freely and megalodons still swim.

Mandy Wiener is the host of The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk and is a journalist and author.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: When we get things right and don’t steal and break the country




20 October 2022 4:00 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
West Coast National Park
National Lottery Commission
short necked giraffe

Trending

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

Africa World

Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'

Lifestyle

Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Judgment handed down in Tazne van Wyk murder trial

25 October 2022 3:47 PM

Global brand Nike ropes in Shelflife to design Jordan 2 sneakers

25 October 2022 3:45 PM

Home Affairs Dept sets up mobile offices to enhance access to services

25 October 2022 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA