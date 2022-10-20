More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice





CAPE TOWN - Stage 3 power cuts have been extended from 5AM on Thursday until further notice.

Eskom said that this was due to unit failures at the Kendal, Kriel and Arnot power stations.

The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.

Due to the failure of 2 units at Kendal Power Station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot power stations, Stage 3 loadshedding has been extended from 05:00 today until further notice.



A full statement will be published during the day. ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 20, 2022

